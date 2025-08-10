WATCH: CeeDee Lamb Trucked by Ref on Sideline, Called for Penalty

This is not how star Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb wanted to start the new NFL season.

While celebrating his teammate and fellow wide receiver Jonathan Mingo getting behind his defender, CeeDee Lamb drifted into the path of a running referee on the sidelines Saturday night during the Cowboys’ game against the Rams.

The collision between Lamb and the ref resulted in the star receiver ending up on the ground and being penalized for sideline interference.

Lamb was out of uniform and sitting the game out, as were most Cowboys starters. Dallas head coach Brian Schottenheimer probably thought he was keeping his stars safe by not having them suit up for the game. Little did he know that Lamb would face actual danger on the sidelines.

All teams have a “get back” coach who keeps coaches from drifting out onto the field. The Cowboys might want to think about employing a get-back coach to keep their players out of harm’s way.

Just thought.