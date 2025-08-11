MLB’s First Woman Umpire Proves Female Umps Just as Blind as the Men

Major League Baseball was all aflutter over the weekend as Jen Pawol officiated at two games and became the first female umpire in history to officiate. But after she called behind the plate on Sunday, she proved that she is just as blind as any male ump.

Pawol made history on Saturday and Sunday as the first female umpire to officiate at a regular-season game. She served on the bases during Saturday’s game between the Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins. And on Sunday, she took her place behind the plate.

The crowd at Truist Park was excited to witness Pawol’s first, and according to reports, fans chanted “Go Jen” when she stepped out onto the field.

But many have claimed that she muffed her very first call by calling an inside pitch a strike.

Still, according to Outkick, the rest of her game was perfectly normal. “Pawol’s accuracy was 91% — about three percentage points below the MLB average, but right in line with what other big-league umps posted Sunday,” the site said.

The Braves ended up taking the series with four wins to Miami’s one.

After the game, Pawol donated the cap she wore on Saturday to the Baseball Hall of Fame.

“The dream actually came true today. I’m still living in it. I’m so grateful to my family and Major League Baseball for creating such an incredible work environment … I’m just so thankful,” Pawol said on Saturday after her first momentous game.

“This historic accomplishment in baseball is a reflection of Jen’s hard work, dedication and love of the game,” said Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr. “She has earned this opportunity, and we are proud of the strong example she has set, particularly for all the women and young girls who aspire to roles on the field. On behalf of Major League Baseball, I extend my congratulations to Jen and her family on this milestone.”

Congratulations are in order. After all, she is nowhere near as bad as Angel Hernández.

