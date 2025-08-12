Florida Man Wrangles 87 Invasive Pythons for $1k Pay Day

A man in Florida turned a python-capturing spree into a handsome reward, after he collected 87 of the invasive reptiles for a $1,000 cash payout through a state incentive system.

Aaron Mann seized on an initiative known as the South Florida Water Management District’s Python Elimination Program, which incentivizes Floridians to capture and kill as many of the invasive species as possible in exchange for a cash reward, by wrangling 87 Burmese pythons in only one month.

That sheer magnitude of Mann’s reptilian removal efforts earned him the prize, which is given to the person who captures the most pythons that month. His feat is even more impressive considering that one of the state’s other major Python programs – the annual Florida Python Challenge – saw several competitors snag 200 pythons in ten days.

A relatively paltry sum compared to Mann’s exploits.

Mann might want to consider switching events, though. Last year’s Python challenge winner won $10,000 after only removing 20 snakes.

Florida isn’t relying on mere human might to tame its Python population. The state has also begun using robot rabbits that alert officials to the presence of a python. Once spotted, removal teams are sent to collect the reptile.

The Python infestation in the Florida Everglades has lasted since at least the 1990s. The non-native beasts with no known natural predators have seen their population explode to the point that state officials are unsure of how many could be roaming the lush, flooded grasslands.

According to Fox Weather Service, 19,000 pythons have been removed from the Everglades since 2000.