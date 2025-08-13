Nebraska Punter Archie Wilson Breaks Down in Tears During Press Conference

Nebraska freshman Archie Wilson became overcome by emotion during a press conference on Tuesday, after a reporter asked him how he felt being away from his family for the first time.

The reporter did not have to wait long for an answer.

“That part is hard, I mean … I’m sorry,” the 19-year-old Aussie said as he struggled with his emotions.

“Yeah, I love them a lot,” he continued through tears. “I have two little brothers and a mom and a dad, and that’s the tough part about being here. I love them a lot and I miss them.

“But they know this is what’s best for me, and it’s good I can still talk to them plenty over the phone. They’re coming here to see the first few games, so I am looking forward to that.”

Wilson, who hails from Frankston South, Victoria, Australia, is a long way away from home. His hometown is nearly 10,000 miles away from Lincoln, Nebraska, according to the New York Post.

Due to Australia’s wealth of rugby players and their well-known punting prowess, the “land down under” has become a popular spot for American college and pro teams to shop for punters. Wilson participated in Prokick Australia, which has become a fertile source of punters for American football, including 8 Ray Guy Award winners.

While his family may be far away, Wilson has earned the affection of his teammates and coaches in his short time in Lincoln.

“That guy is special, he truly is,” Huskers special teams coach Mike Ekeler said of Wilson. “He’s 18 years old, leaves home for the first time, goes to a different country, and leaves his family, which he’s extremely close to … his teammates love him because of the energy he brings in the building, not just because of what he can do with the football.”