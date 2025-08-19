Stephen A. Smith Blames Democrats for War in Ukraine

ESPN chief hot-take artist and possible Democrat 2028 presidential candidate Stephen A. Smith has determined who is responsible for the war in Ukraine, and Democrats won’t like the answer.

Amid President Trump’s meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and several other European heads of state, to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, Smith sought to remind his listeners on Monday that this war began under Democrat President Joe Biden, not President Trump.

“We ain’t going to act like he caused this now,” Smith said on The Stephen A. Smith Show.

“It [was] Democrats in office. It was Biden in office when the full-fledged war against Ukraine took place, courtesy of Russia’s instigation, no matter what they try to say to Trump. It was Russia that invaded Crimea, and that was under the Obama administration,” Smith said. “It was [Bill] Clinton in office when you made a deal that disarmed the Ukraine and therefore weakened them leaving them dependent on the United States. And now here they are having to beg for support that they’re owed because of what we promised them as a nation.”

Smith strongly urged the U.S. to follow through on its promise to back Ukraine.

“We promised them this. You owe it to the Ukraine, Ukrainians. You absolutely do!” he said. “I’m not saying I like it. I’m saying I like spending billions of our taxpayer dollars to them. That’s not what I’m saying. What I’m saying is, promises made are supposed to be promises kept. You promised them, America!”