PGA Tour Returning to Trump National Doral for 2026 Miami Championship

The PGA Tour is dropping its boycott of Trump golf courses and is now set to hold its $20 million 2026 Miami Championship at Trump National Doral.

The tournament is planned for April 30 through May 3 next year and is being labeled one of the Tour’s “signature events” next year, according to the Washington Examiner.

The Trump Organization celebrated the announcement, and in a post on X wrote, “For over 50 years, this world-class, award-winning venue has welcomed the game’s greatest players, with the legendary Blue Monster standing as one of golf’s most celebrated and challenging courses.”

The PGA Tour has been boycotting Trump properties since he first ran for president in 2016, but had held its championships at Trump National Doral for 50 years before that.

Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis also celebrated the PGA Tour’s return to Doral. In a post on X, the gov. wrote, “Great to see the PGA Tour returning to Miami next year for an event at the Blue Monster course at Trump Doral.”

The Miami Championship will also be broadcast on CBS, according to Golf.com.

