The NFL’s First Openly Trans Cheerleader Resigns from Team

The first transgender NFL cheerleader has announced that he will not be returning to the Carolina Panthers cheer squad this season, a report says.

Justine Lindsay, who became the first trans NFL cheerleader, joined the Carolina TopCats cheer squad in 2022, but now says he will not return for a fourth season, Total Pro Sports reported.

Lindsay released a statement explaining that he wants to focus on pageants, community outreach, and going back to school to become a sports reporter.

“For now, I’m focusing on my pageantry work and community involvement, striving to be recognized not just as an NFL cheerleader, but as someone making a positive impact, especially during these uncertain times,” Lindsay told Outsports.

“Being in the NFL was a stepping stone to get me where I need to be, and God is blessing me each and everyday giving me the breath to do the work and change lives. My focus is to educate and uplift the younger generation of leaders to focus on their dreams and goals. Don’t let a president who is delusional stop them from reaching their goals whether they are trans, African American, not American, etc.,” the. now former cheerleader added.

Lindsay’s vacating the TopCats comes as the Minnesota Vikings have taken a lot of social media abuse for adding to men to its own cheer squad, with most critics taking offense, and/or mocking the effeminate style of dance being taken on by the two new male cheerleaders.

But placing men on cheer squads is an increasingly prevalent practice in the NFL. Fully 12 teams now have a man on their official cheer squad.

