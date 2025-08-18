A male cheerleader hired by the Minnesota Vikings Cheer squad has clapped back at critics who blasted the team for hiring him and another man for the cheer squad.

Males Blaize Shiek and Louie Conn were announced as some of the newest members of the Vikings cheer squad last week, and a backlash over the team’s decision quickly washed over social media.

Shiek, though, responded to the backlash by taking to his Instagram account to jokingly say, “Wait…did someone say our name?” He added a photo of himself and fellow squadmate Conn in Vikings cheer garb.

The Vikings have also defended their cheer squad roster and noted that men have performed as cheerleaders in the big leagues for years.

“While many fans may be seeing male cheerleaders for the first time at Vikings games, male cheerleaders have been part of previous Vikings teams and have long been associated with collegiate and professional cheerleading,” the Vikings said in a written statement.

“In 2025, approximately one-third of NFL teams have male cheerleaders,” the statement continued. “Every member of the Minnesota Vikings Cheerleaders program has an impressive dance background and went through the same rigorous audition process. Individuals were selected because of their talent, passion for dance, and dedication to elevating the game day experience. We support all our cheerleaders and are proud of the role they play as ambassadors of the organization.”

Several other NFL teams have had men on their cheer squads, as well. The Rams were the first to do so back in 2018.

Still, many fans are not enthused by the Vikings’ addition of men to their cheer team.

Former Mets legend Lenny Dykstra, for one, took to his X account to shake his head in disgust over the Vikings’ move.

Many liberals scolded the attackers by noting that there have been male cheerleaders for a long time in college sports. But others pointed out that the two Vikings squad members are not practicing traditional male cheer styles and are instead emulating the women.

