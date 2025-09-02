Olympic Legend Greg Louganis Sells His Medals to Pay for Moving Out of USA

U.S. Olympic diving star Greg Louganis has admitted to selling off his U.S. home and his gold medals so he could afford to move to Panama and leave the U.S.A. behind.

The openly gay Olympic legend, who won four gold medals and one silver between 1976 and 1988, told his fans of the move on social media, according to the New York Post.

“So, as life moves forward, what are you prepared to leave behind?” he wrote on Facebook as he explained his move to Panama.

He added, “I have auctioned three of my medals, which sold,” and added, “I told the truth; I needed the money.”

Louganis went on to admit that he did not have “proper management” and that is what left him having to sell his medals.

“If I had proper management, I might not have been in that position, but what is done is done; live and learn,” he wrote.

It isn’t exactly clear why he felt the need to leave the U.S. Unlike other more bellicose celebrities, Louganis did not claim to hate the U.S., but he did seem to say that he wants to “start anew” without the “distraction and noise” of his U.S. fame.

“Now I get to discover who is Greg Louganis? Without the distraction and noise from outside. At least this is my goal, and hey, I may not find that,” he wrote.

The Post noted that Louganis recently sold three of his medals for $437,000 at auction.

“I know I am choosing to do this, but their resilience is an inspiration for me to start anew, with an open heart and an open door. Opening up to possibilities,” Louganis said of selling his house in California.

After retiring from his sport, Louganis came out as gay in 1994 and then revealed he was HIV positive the following year.

