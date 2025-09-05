Spit Gate!: NFL Investigating Dak Prescott-Jalen Carter Spitting Incident

The NFL will go to the tape and review the shocking spitting incident that resulted in Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter’s ejection, a mere six seconds into Thursday night’s NFL opener against the Cowboys.

Carter was ejected before the first play from scrimmage for spitting on Cowboys QB Dak Prescott. The incident occurred following an apparent injury to Eagles fullback Ben VanSumeren on the opening kickoff.

Now, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero says the league will investigate the incident and decide what, if any, additional punishments are in order for either player.

In a long explanation of his side of the incident, Prescott told reporters the incident was essentially a misunderstanding.

“You spit at me?” Carter said to the QB, who responded, “Why would I spit at you?”

“I actually said words like, ‘Why the hell would I’ — excuse me, but probably even more colorful — ‘What would I need to spit on you for?’ He just spit on me in that moment; it was more of a surprise than anything,” Prescott said. “The refs obviously saw it. Threw the flag. I was like, `Hell yeah! We get 15 yards to start the game off.′ Didn’t realize he was getting ejected. Unfortunate that he did. Hell of a player.”

Carter apologized for his actions after the game.

“It was a mistake that happened on my side,” Carter said. “It won’t happen again.

“I feel bad for just my teammates and fans out there. I’m doing it for them. I’m doing it for my family, also. But the fans, they showed the most love.”

Given that the incident occurred six seconds into the game, Carter has already essentially served a one-game suspension. It’s unlikely Carter would be suspended anyway. In 1997, Broncos linebacker Bill Romanowski was not only not suspended, but he also received a mere $7,500 after spitting in the face of 49ers receiver J.J. Stokes.

Adjusting for inflation, $7,500 in 1997 money is a bit more in 2025. Then again, Jalen Carter is making a lot more money than Bill Romanowski was making in 2025.