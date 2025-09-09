Father Bullied by ‘Phillies Karen’ Cautions Those Seeking Her Identity

The man who knows all too well the wrath of “Phillies Karen” is warning off those seeking to uncover her true identity.

Drew Feltwell, the man who was bullied into taking a home run ball away from his son and handing it to an unhinged woman to get her to go away, doesn’t want internet sleuths trying to find out her real name.

“Please don’t do anything to that lady,’’ Feltwell told USA Today. “Leave it alone. You know, somebody knows her and can talk to her, that’s different. But God, I don’t want people breaking in their house and stuff like that. The internet already messed her up pretty good.”

The internet has undoubtedly taken its shots at the woman who went viral on Friday after berating a father into relinquishing a home run ball hit by Phillies star Harrison Bader.

The ball landed in a row of empty left-field seats at LoanDepot Park in Miami, where the Phillies were in town to face the Marlins. Drew Feltwell, who was at the game with his 10-year-old son, Lincoln, raced over and successfully retrieved the ball. Father and son enjoyed an extremely brief moment of bliss after Drew dropped the ball in Lincoln’s glove.

However, what should have been a momentous and well-remembered moment of father-son bonding and joy turned into a ridiculous spectacle after a red-faced woman who was sitting in the seats behind where the ball landed came over and began screaming at Drew to return the ball.

It appears that since the ball landed in a row of empty seats in front of her, the woman felt the ball was hers. Lincoln’s father relented and gave her the ball.

“I pretty much just wanted her to go away,” Feltwell told NBC10 Philadelphia.

“I could say something like she got what she deserved, but I don’t know if she deserved that much,” Feltwell said of the backlash of fans in their section who scolded the woman after her outburst.

While the internet has thus far failed to identify the woman, a card trading retailer, Blowout Cards, is offering the unidentified woman, dubbed “Phillies Karen,” an interesting proposition: $5,000 for the home run ball that she felt was worth ruining a young man’s day at the park to obtain, in exchange for her autograph.

“But there is a catch,” the company said on its website.

“We want that ball signed and inscribed by her — and only her, whoever she is — ‘I’m sorry’ so we can simply give it back to the kid. Our offer is official and the offer is firm.”

Phillies Karen has not yet publicly responded to the card company’s offer.