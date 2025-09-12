Worrisome Shedeur Sanders Details Leaked from Browns Practice

Many were perplexed and even angered that Shedeur Sanders was listed as the third-string QB on the Browns’ depth chart. However, if a certain leak out of the Browns’ practice turns out to be true, he won’t be rising up the depth chart anytime soon.

According to ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Rizzo, Sanders isn’t even running scout team reps at Browns practice.

“I’m hearing Shedeur is not even running scout team, he’s literally watching everyone,” Rizzo said. “Bailey Zappe’s running scout team. I don’t know if that’s true, that’s what I’m hearing.

“Why’s he on the team? Why is he even here? If that’s what you think of him. Because his jersey is selling? The Haslems (Browns owners) don’t need jersey money, do they? Then why is he on the team if he’s not even running scout team?”

It’s standard for QBs low on the depth chart, especially third-string QBs, to run scout team reps in preparation for the next game. As concerning as it is that Sanders is not doing that, it begs an equally important question: Why is he not doing that?

Is Sanders merely being lazy? Does he believe that he’s above running scout team reps?

Again, the report is based on sources. Rizzo did not confirm this with his own eyes.

Despite being the third-string QB, Sanders has the fifth-best-selling jersey among NFL players.