Browns’ Third-Stringer Shedeur Sanders Has the NFL’s 5th Best Selling Jersey

He isn’t the Browns’ starter, heck, he’s not even the Browns’ backup; nonetheless, third-string QB Shedeur Sanders has the NFL’s fifth-best-selling jersey.

According to the NFL Players’ Association (NFLPA), between March 1 and July 31, Sanders’ jersey ranked fifth among total sales. This, despite not only falling out of the first round of the NFL Draft, but all the way to pick 144 in the fifth round.

The number one jersey seller was Eagles running back Saquon Barkley; his teammate, Eagles QB Jalen Hurts, came in second; Commanders QB Jayden Daniels came in third; and last year’s NFL MVP, Josh Allen, came in fourth.

To put this madness in perspective, Cam Ward, who was not only the first quarterback selected in the 2025 draft but also the #1 overall player taken in the 2025 NFL Draft, only has the 13th best-selling jersey. And Patrick Mahomes, who has been to five Super Bowls and won three of them, is seventh, two spots behind Sanders.

Of course, being a Sanders doesn’t hurt. Neither did having his own media hype machine, led by ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr., who filled far too much broadcast time during the draft with his hysterical bleatings about how Sanders was being disrespected and NFL coaches had no idea what they were doing.

Many, not just Kiper, predicted Sanders would go #1 overall, and his shocking fall to the fifth round became the dominant point of discussion during the draft.

Controversy continued once Sanders got to Cleveland, where his coaches were accused of not giving him the best opportunity to showcase his talents during the preseason by forcing him to play with backups and other players who were not going to make the team.

In any event, Sanders was beaten out for the backup spot by fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel, who was drafted in the third round. How many jerseys has Dillon Gabriel sold? We don’t know; the list only goes to 50, and he’s not on it.

Go, figure.