Stephen A. Smith Goes After Kimmel Over Kirk Comments: ‘Wasn’t Anything Funny About That’

Stephen A. Smith and, up until recently, Jimmy Kimmel both worked for Disney, but don’t think that means Smith will automatically defend Kimmel, because he won’t.

As Breitbart News reported on Wednesday, ABC, Disney, and broadcast affiliate Nexstar are pulling Jimmy Kimmel “from all of their stations” after he suggested the assassin of conservative activist Charlie Kirk may be affiliated with MAGA despite evidence indicating he was influenced by left-wing ideologies. Nexstar said Kimmel’s comments were “offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse,” adding it would like to “move toward the resumption of respectful, constructive dialogue.”

“The only thing that I would say as it pertains to Jimmy Kimmel is, where was the joke?” Smith said. “Because you’re a late-night host — and obviously that has a comedic attachment to it. Where was the joke? Obviously, it wasn’t anything funny about that.”

Here is what Kimmel had said in reference to Kirk during Monday’s edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

“We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it. In between the finger-pointing, there was, uh, grieving on Friday − the White House flew the flags at half-staff, which got some criticism, but on a human level, you can see how hard the president is taking this.”

The show then cut to a clip of Trump being asked about how he was feeling following the death of Kirk. During the answer, Trump also touched on the construction of a new White House ballroom.

Kimmel then lashed out at Trump.

“Yes, he’s at the fourth stage of grief: construction. Demolition, construction. This is not how an adult grieves the murder of someone he called a friend; this is how a four-year-old mourns a goldfish, OK?” Kimmel said.