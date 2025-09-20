Phil Mickelson Blasts Rep. Ilhan Omar over Charlie Kirk Comments: ‘Hopefully She’ll Be Sent Back to Somalia’

Professional golf legend Phil Mickelson would like to see Minnesota Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar on the first thing smoking to Mogadishu after she doubled down on her incendiary comments about murdered conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

“Ilhan spews hate every time she opens her mouth, she came here fraudulently and will hopefully be sent back to Somalia soon,” the golfer wrote Saturday on X.

In the CNN interview Mickelson was responding to, Omar refused to back down from her claim that Kirk was “Dr. Frankenstein” and “killed by the monster he created.”

“What I find jarring,” told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, “Is that there’s so many people willing to excuse the most reprehensible things that he said, that they agree with that, that they’re willing to have monuments for him, that they want to create a day to honor him, and that they want to produce resolutions in the house of Congress honoring his life and legacy.”

Omar continued, “I am not going to sit here and be judged for not wanting to honor any legacy this man has left behind, that should be in the dustbin of history, and we should hopefully move on and forget the hate that he spewed every day.”

Mickelson has posted regularly about Kirk in the aftermath of his death last Wednesday.

On Saturday night, the golfer known universally as “Lefty,” captioned a question about whether there should be a federal ban on pride flags in the military, with a response he believes encapsulates Charlie Kirk’s message.

Earlier this week, Omar narrowly survived a censure resolution filed by Republican South Carolina Representative Nancy Mace over Omar’s “vile comments mocking the assassination” of Charlie Kirk.

In addition to the censure, the resolution would have stripped Omar of all her committee assignments.