Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) revealed that she was filing a resolution to strip Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) of her committee assignments in response to her “disgraceful remarks” about Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

In a post on X, Mace shared photos of the resolution, which would censure Omar and remove her “from the Committee on Education and Workforce and the Committee on the Budget.”

The text of the legislation, according to the photos shared by Mace, says:

Whereas Charlie Kirk was a lifelong advocate for freedom of speech, civil political discourse, and the political engagement of youth; Whereas Charlie Kirk was a man of deep faith, a husband, and a father to two young children; Whereas on September 10, 2025, Charlie Kirk was assassinated on the campus of Utah Valley University while exercising his First Amendment right to freedom of speech; Whereas on September 11, 2025, one day after the assassination of Charlie Kirk, Representative Ilhan Omar gave an interview on a Zeteo Town Hall with Mehdi Hasan in which she smeared Charlie Kirk and implied he was to blame for his own murder; Whereas on September 12, 2025, two days after the assassination of Charlie Kirk, Representative Ilhan Omar reposted a video on X (formerly known as Twitter), which disparaged the character of Charlie Kirk and those mourning his death; Whereas the video Representative Ilhan Omar reposted on X states “Charlie Kirk is dead, and before the body got cold, the far-Right propped his corpse up as a cudgel for their holy war”; Whereas the video Representative Ilhan Omar reposted on X further states “Don’t be fooled, these people don’t give a single shit about Charlie Kirk, they are just using his death to further their Christofascist agenda”;

Kirk was fatally shot in the neck area on Wednesday during an event at Utah Valley University.

As Breitbart News reported, during an interview with former MSNBC anchor Medhi Hasan, Omar criticized conservatives such as Mace and President Donald Trump as being “full of shit” for suggesting that political violence is a left-wing problem.

Omar also stated that she had expected that Trump’s “address to the nation” would have been “a lot more compassionate-filled” and “less partisan,” and also described Kirk as being “someone who was willing to debate and downplay the death of George Floyd in the hands of Minneapolis police.”

“It reminds you that although these people pretend to be adults that they are sometimes, they think a lot less than even children do when it comes to compassion, when it comes to thoughtfulness, when it comes to being a leader. I did expect the president’s address to the nation would have been a lot more compassionate-filled, it would have been less partisan,” Omar said during the interview.

Omar later stated in the interview:

There is nothing more effed up than to completely pretend that his words and actions have not been recorded and in existence for the last decade or so. You have people like Nancy Mace who constantly harass people that she finds inferior and wants them not to exist in this country or ever, and you have people like Trump who has incited violence against people like me. And so, these people are full of shit and it’s important for us to call them out. While we feel anger and sadness and have empathy — which Charlie said shouldn’t exist because that’s a “newly created word” or something. Like, I have empathy for his kids and his wife and what they’re going through because I do not want that for my family.

When asked about Omar’s comments calling Kirk a “reprehensible human being,” and if she should be stripped of her committee assignments, Trump described Omar as a “disgraceful person.”

“I think she’s a disgraceful person. I think she’s a disgraceful person, loser,” Trump said.