Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill suffered what appeared to be a catastrophic knee injury during Monday Night Football, requiring him to be rushed to a hospital.

Viewers were shocked when they saw what can only be described as a gruesome knee injury that initial reports suggest is as serious as it appeared in real time. The moment occurred in the early part of the third quarter when Hill caught a 10-yard pass from QB Tua Tagovailoa. As he was nearing the sideline, Jets safety Malachi Moore grabbed Hill by the leg to tackle him. However, the collision caused Hill’s leg to turn in a way that it is not meant to turn.

Hill immediately clutched his leg as medical staff raced out onto the field. Hill’s mother also came out onto the field to check on her son. Once Hill’s leg was stabilized, he was carted off the field and taken to the hospital.

The veteran receiver clapped and smiled and waved to the crowd as he was being taken off the field.

While no official statement has been released on Hill’s condition, multiple reports indicate that the Dolphins fear he dislocated his knee.

The Dolphins held on to earn their first win of the year, defeating the Jets 27-21.