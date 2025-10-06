The Marion County Prosecutors’ Office has filed charges against Fox Sports broadcaster Mark Sanchez. The ex-NFL QB is being charged with battery with injury, public intoxication, and unlawful entry of a vehicle, in connection with the beating of a truck driver in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The incident reportedly occurred after midnight on Saturday when the ex-NFL player and Fox Sports commentator is alleged to have begun arguing with the truck driver after midnight on September 4. Sanchez was reportedly upset that the man’s truck was blocking his path.

The victim says Sanchez was drunk and speaking with slurred words, and the broadcaster began verbally assaulting him. He also came close to the driver in a threatening manner, whereupon the driver, only known publicly as PT, pepper-sprayed Sanchez.

The driver also admitted that he drew a knife when Sanchez allegedly physically attacked and beat him. Sanchez sustained some slight knife wounds in the scuffle.

When police arrived, Sanchez was taken to a hospital, treated for the wounds, and then arrested.

The family is telling followers that “PT” is “OK” and is alert and healing in an Indianapolis hospital. They also say they are seeking a lawyer to possibly sue the Fox Sports broadcaster, according to the New York Post.

Photos of the man show the shocking extent of his wounds.

Fox Sports issued a statement, expressing gratitude to the medical team for treating the former quarterback.

“Mark Sanchez was injured in Indianapolis on Saturday and is currently recovering in the hospital in stable condition,” a statement from FOX read. “We are deeply grateful to the medical team for their exceptional care and support. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mark, and we ask that everyone please respect his and his family’s privacy during this time.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston