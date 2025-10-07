California’s Largest School District Bucks Dems, Adopts Ban on Trans Athletes in Girls’ Sports

California’s largest high school district has adopted a resolution that would ban transgender athletes from playing in girls’ sports.

The Kern High School District, which serves approximately 40,000 students in Bakersfield, voted 3-2 in favor of a resolution that would bring the district into compliance with the Trump administration’s Title IX rules, which ban males who identify as females from participating in girls’ sports.

But the resolution also puts the district at odds with the state’s far-left Democrat-led legislature and radical Governor Gavin Newsom.

Chino Valley Unified School District Board of Education President Sonja Shaw wrote the resolution.

“I authored this resolution to be the voice of our communities — to stand with our girls and protect the truth that should’ve never been silenced. Boys are boys. Girls are girls. God made them beautiful just the way they are. It’s time to put fairness, truth, and common sense back into education,” Shaw said, according to Fox News.

Shaw’s district also passed such a resolution.

Chino and Kern are part of a large number of California schools adopting similar resolutions. To date, 14 other school districts — for a total of 16 — have passed resolutions to ban trans athletes to comply with Trump’s Title IX rules.

The districts are acting in opposition to the state’s own law, passed in 2013, that allows transgender athletes to choose whatever gender they wish to play under.

The revolt against transgender athletes is growing in the far-left state.

Recently, eight girls’ high school volleyball teams have refused to play against Jurupa Valley High, which has allowed a transgender player to join its girls’ team.

Several girls have filed a lawsuit against the district and the state.

Three girls, two Catholics and one Muslim, have also filed a lawsuit against Jurupa Unified School District (JUSD), the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF), and the California Department of Education (CDE), alleging that they were offended and their religious principles defiled when a boy was allowed to use the girls’ locker room.

Two of the girls, Alyssa McPherson and Hadeel Hazameh, said they left the team over their religious objections and discomfort for having a boy roam around in the girls’ locker room.

“Plaintiffs have been intimidated by an intentionally hostile environment created by Defendants wherein they were bullied by school officials to censor their objections to competing with, and against, a male and to sharing intimate and private spaces with a male,” the lawsuit says.

“Their faith emphasizes modesty, dignity, and the honoring of gender distinctions which must conform with one’s biological sex in both practice and identity,” the lawsuit adds.

California’s radical, left-wing Governor Gavin Newsom has refused to take any responsibility for the issue and, in response to the boycotts, claimed he didn’t make the trans rule and said that if the state legislature wanted to change it, they could. However, he did not say if he’d sign such a bill, and since he has supported trans ideology in schools, it is highly doubtful he would sign a subsequent ban on trans athletes.

