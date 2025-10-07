WATCH: Fans Rip Patrick Mahomes for His Reaction Pick 6

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a rough night in Jacksonville on Monday. Not only did he lose, but the pick-six he threw in the second half directly contributed to that defeat.

On a second and goal with a chance to extend the lead, Mahomes felt pressure and threw a pass directly into the waiting arms of Jags linebacker Devin Lloyd, who promptly returned it 99 yards for a touchdown.

Mahomes made a diving attempt to tackle Lloyd, but the linebacker easily jumped over him on his way to the end zone.

Cameras caught Mahomes looking bewildered after the play. However, after showing that look of bewilderment, he began doing something that perplexed fans online: He started clapping.

Why?

Some speculated that it was Mahomes’ way of giving Lloyd his due for making a great play. Others thought that maybe he was trying to hype his team up after a backbreaker of a play.

Whatever his intentions were, there was no shortage of reaction.

Here’s one thing Mahomes will not be clapping about: The Chiefs have a losing record with their only two wins coming against a God-awful Giants team and a Ravens squad that is in complete disarray.

And it doesn’t get any easier. This Sunday, the Chiefs travel to Detroit to take on the Lions, who may be the best team in the NFC. Should the Chiefs lose that one, it’s doubtful any Chiefs player or fan will be clapping.