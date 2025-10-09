WATCH: NFL Officials Miss Another Tush Push False Start

It wouldn’t be an Eagles game without a Tush Push, and it wouldn’t be a Tush Push without a false start by a Philadelphia offensive lineman that goes completely missed by the officials.

Both of those things happened on Thursday night.

On a 4th & 1 near the goal-line, the Eagles lined up for the play that everyone knew was coming, and just like every other previous time, an offensive lineman, this time guard Tyler Steen, left early.

Despite repeated assurances from the NFL that the play would be officiated more closely, no flag was thrown on the play.

“He was early in super-slow motion,” rules analyst Terry McAulay said. “If we show it in real time, I bet it wasn’t quite as obvious.”

That’s likely true, but it’s equally likely not to be a source of comfort for Giants fans who, instead of seeing the Eagles get marched back five yards, had to watch Philly run the play four times and eventually score a touchdown.

The NFL has made its disdain for the play known. At the owner’s meetings over the summer, the league worked hard behind the scenes to get 75% of the teams to vote to ban the play. However, only 22 of the needed 24 teams voted against the play, and the Tush Push remained legal.

The repeated viral videos of Eagles offensive lineman jumping offside this year will likely force another vote at the owners’ meetings after the season is over. As for now, teams will have to find a way not to let the play beat them.

The Giants figured that out on Thursday night, beating the Eagles 34-17.