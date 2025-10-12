A former Roanoke College women’s swimmer is lambasting Abigail Spanberger, the Democrat nominee for governor of Virginia, for her comments about keeping males out of female sports.

Spanberger recently debated her opponent, Virginia’s Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, and was asked if she would rescind Gov. Glen Youngkin’s executive order to protect women’s sports, Fox News reported Sunday.

The Democrat said, “My answer is that in each local community decisions should be made between parents and educators, and teachers in each community. It shouldn’t be dictated by politicians.”

Earle-Sears does not support biological males who call themselves “transgender” playing in girls’ sports. When asked if her position discriminates against “transgender girls,” Earle-Sears said, “I will not rescind the governor’s executive order. We know that girls want to have privacy. It’s really that simple, and my opponent will not answer the question because she voted for men, nude, in girls’ locker rooms, in bathrooms, and in girls’ sports.”

Former Roanoke women’s swim captain Lily Mullens gave Fox a scathing response to Spanberger’s comments.

“The cowardice and refusal to give a clear yes or no on keeping Governor Youngkin’s policy protecting Virginia’s girls destroys all trust in Spanberger’s judgment and integrity. I firmly believe that if you are unable to denounce such outward disregard for the rights of girls who live in the great Commonwealth of Virginia, then you are unworthy holding any office, let alone that of a Governor,” she stated, adding that Spanberger was pandering to “radical gender ideology.”

She then said, “Winsome Sears, a true leader, has made her position clear as one that is committed to protecting women and girls with the very thing Spanberger and her party lack: common sense. I can attest, as I know what it is like to feel as though your rights as a woman are completely overlooked by those in power.”

The Fox article noted that Mullins is suing a college in her state over an incident that happened with a so-called “transgender swimmer.”

In a social media post Sunday, Earle-Sears criticized Spanberger for giving a non-answer when asked about men in girls’ private spaces.

“YIKES: Abigail Spanberger gives a 2-minute word salad defending her support for men in girls’ bathrooms and predators in their locker rooms,” she wrote:

In a post on Friday, Earle-Sears again highlighted Spanberger’s position.

“This ‘woman’ — child predator Richard ‘Riki’ Cox — repeatedly used a girls’ locker room and exposed himself to young girls. Abigail Spanberger thinks he has the right to be there,” she said:

Meanwhile, Spanberger has refused to withdraw her endorsement of Democrat attorney general candidate Jay Jones after text messages showed him apparently fantasizing about a Republican lawmaker being killed, Breitbart News reported Thursday.