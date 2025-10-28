Brad Paisley Singing the National Anthem Guarantees a Long Night

In addition to death and taxes, we can now add going deep into extra innings in games where Brad Paisley sings the national anthem to life’s short list of guarantees.

The renowned country star sang the Star-Spangled Banner ahead of Monday’s 18-inning marathon Game 3 of the World Series between the Dodgers and the Blue Jays. Something that would be notable even if he had only done it once. However, unbelievably, Monday’s performance marked the second time Paisley has sung the anthem before a World Series game that lasted 18 innings.

Indeed, the country star has sung the national anthem at both of the longest games in World Series history: Monday’s game and Game 3 of the 2018 World Series.

As if that wasn’t enough, Paisley also sang the anthem at an 11-inning World Series Game 2 in 2017, and a 10-inning Game 1 in 2024.

So, make sure to scout World Series games not just for the lineups and starting pitchers. Also, make sure to check out who is singing the anthem. And, if it’s Brad Paisley, you might want to call in sick the next day.