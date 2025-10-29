Comedian Benedict Polizzi Mocks Mark Sanchez Stabbing with Halloween Costume

A comedian named Benedict Polizzi posted a picture of himself on Tuesday dressed as a stabbed Mark Sanchez, as part of his 35th birthday celebration.

However, instead of being dressed in plain clothes as Sanchez was after his altercation with a truck driver in Indianapolis earlier this month, Polizzi is decked out in a Sanchez Jets-era uniform covered with a heavy blood stain, where it appeared he was stabbed.

“it’s my bday,” Polizzi captioned the post. “Meanest comment gets pinned.”

Entertainment Weekly reached out to Polizzi for comment, but the comedian simply responded, “Go Jets!’

Sanchez was stabbed several times during the October 4 incident, where he got into an altercation with a 69-year-old truck driver named Perry Tole. Sanchez was stabbed several times in the chest area and had lacerations to his cheek.

Tole also sustained severe injuries, allegedly at the hands of an enraged and intoxicated Sanchez.

Sanchez, 38, has been hit with a felony battery charge and three misdemeanor charges. He also faces a civil suit from Perry Tole, the 69-year-old truck driver Sanchez allegedly assaulted. If convicted, Sanchez could spend up to six years in prison, WRTV-TV reported.

