Ex-NFL Player Keith Browner Sr. Dies Unexpectedly at the Age of 63

Former USC Trojans star and NFL veteran Keith Browner Sr. has died, according to TMZ Sports.

Browner Sr.’s son, Keith Browner Jr., says his father died Tuesday morning in San Leandro, California. The family tells TMZ Sports that the 63-year-old’s death was unexpected, leaving his loved ones in a state of shock.

No official cause of death has been revealed; however, it is believed that he suffered a heart attack.

According to TMZ Sports, Browner Sr. was getting ready to go to the hospital to get checked out on Tuesday morning when, suddenly, he curled up over the side of a chair and fell to the ground.

Browner Sr. made a name for himself as a defensive stalwart on the formidable Trojan defenses of the early ’80s.

He played both linebacker and defensive end at USC and parlayed his collegiate success into becoming the 30th overall pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 1984 NFL Draft.

He would ultimately spend five years in the NFL, playing for the Buccaneers, 49ers, Raiders, and Chargers.

His son, Keith Browning Jr., would play his college football at California, and then play four years in the NFL for the Texans and Bears.

He is survived by his five children, Keith Jr., and daughters Keicha, Amber, Ashley, and Jordan.