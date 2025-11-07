Mark Sanchez Out at Fox Sports After Stabbing Incident, Arrest

Fox Sports has finally moved to fire Mark Sanchez after the former Jets player was indicted for attacking a truck driver in downtown Indianapolis in October.

“We can confirm that Mark Sanchez is no longer with the network. There will be no further comment at this time,” a statement from Fox Sports says, according to Mediaite.

Sanchez, who played in the NFL for 10 seasons and spent the most time with the New York Jets, was arrested after an October 4 altercation with a local truck driver who picked up used cooking oil in the early morning hours as the city prepared for the day.

The ex-quarterback and Fox Sports broadcaster was hit with a felony battery charge and three misdemeanor charges. He also faces a civil suit from Perry Tole, the 69-year-old truck driver Sanchez allegedly assaulted. If convicted, Sanchez could spend up to six years in prison, WRTV-TV reported.

Sanchez was stabbed several times during the October 4 incident and was admitted to an Indianapolis hospital to treat the wounds.

Surveillance video of the streets around the incident site shows Sanchez wandering back and forth in the same area several times. The video also shows a bloodied Sanchez running away from the scene of the attack before he is seen once again wandering on the sidewalk. Eventually, the police arrive on the scene and take Sanchez off to Eskenazi Hospital to treat his wounds.

“This incident should never have happened,” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said. “What began as a disagreement between a 38-year-old former professional athlete and a 69-year-old man should not have escalated into violence or left anyone seriously injured.”

Fox Sports seemed to presage its firing of Sanchez by announcing that it had brought on former QB and New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston