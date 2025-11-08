VIDEO: Large Lineman Goes Viral for Ridiculous Interception Return

Somewhere up there, John Madden is smiling.

A big man touchdown, unlike any other, occurred during a high school football game in West Virginia on Friday.

The moment occurred in the second quarter of the Wheeling Park-John Marshall matchup. John Marshall was driving down the field and looking poised to score when, suddenly, Wheeling Park defensive lineman Akeem Davis intercepted a pass and began running for the end zone.

His progress was greatly impeded, as the 320-pounder soon became the target of every player on the John Marshall football team. However, as you shall see, he was not to be denied.

It seemed for a moment as though there was no way Davis could emerge on his feet after a massive pile-up of tacklers at around the 45-yard line. Yet, in a show of raw determination that defied logic and, almost, science, Davis staggered on before eventually legging it out and getting tackled as he crossed the goal line.

The insane viral moment even caught the attention of the ESPN College Gameday crew, who reacted with disbelief.