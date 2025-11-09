President Donald Trump reacted to Air Force One flying over Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland, for the NFL’s game between the Washington Commanders and the Detroit Lions, describing it as the “greatest flyover.”

“I just want to say, was that the greatest flyover ever?” Trump said. “Nobody’s ever done a flyover like that!”

Trump went on to praise the pilots of Air Force One as being “the best pilots in the world,” adding that “whoever flies Air Force One” is the best pilot.

Air Force One was reported to have flown “low over the stadium as thousands cheered it on from the stands below,” according to the New York Post.

Trump’s presence at Sunday’s game between the Commanders and the Lions comes after Washington Commanders President Mark Clouse issued a statement saying he was “honored” to welcome Trump to the game, which will honor U.S. military veterans.

“We are honored to welcome President Trump to the game as we celebrate those who have served and continue to serve our country,” Clouse said in his statement. “The entire Commanders organization is proud to participate in the NFL’s league-wide Salute to Service initiative, recognizing the dedication and sacrifice of our nation’s veterans, active-duty service members, and their families this Sunday.”

Trump, who has suggested that the Washington Commanders return to their former name, the Washington Redskins, also reportedly wants the team to name their “3.7 billion stadium after him,” several sources told ESPN. The stadium is reported to open in 2030.

In a statement to the outlet, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said if the stadium were named after Trump, it “would be a beautiful name.”