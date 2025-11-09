WATCH: Lions Receivers Hit the ‘Trump Dance’ Ahead of Trump Visit

Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and his teammates performed the “Trump Dance” during the first quarter in Sunday’s Commanders-Lions game.

The celebration occurred after St. Brown caught a pass on third and seven from the 10-yard line, scored, handing the Detroiters 14 to the Commanders’ 3, and that is when St. Brown and fellow wide receiver Jameson Williams pointed to the skybox and began performing the familiar double-fist pump of the Trump Dance.

Ahead of the Week 10 game, several Lions players were asked about the likelihood of Trump attending and whether it would be a good experience for the players.

“Check that off the list, right?” said the Lions Trevor Nowaske, according to. The Detroit Free Press. “That’ll be cool. I did not know he was going to be there, but that’ll be super-cool to have the president. That’ll be something I’ll be able to tell my kids: I played in front of the president. That’ll be sweet.”

Sunday’s game is the second time Trump has attended an NFL game in person. The first was Super Bowl 59 in February. But this weekend’s game marks the first time a sitting president has attended a regular-season game in almost 50 years, since Jimmy Carter attended the Redskins’ 9-5 win over the Dallas Cowboys at Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium on October 2, 1978.

