Drew Brees to Make Fox Debut After Mark Sanchez Firing

NFL legend Drew Brees will make his Fox Sports debut this weekend, filling the spot vacated by Mark Sanchez after he was fired following a stabbing incident in Indianapolis.

Brees will be in the booth as color analyst on Fox’s No.3 team when the Giants take on the Packers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. Joining him in the booth will be play-by-play man Adam Amin, and Kristina Pink will report from the sidelines.

This won’t be Brees’ first time in the broadcast booth. He worked for NBC in 2021. The former Saint only joined Fox Sports on Friday, making this a quick turnaround for Brees after a multi-year layoff from game duties

Since his brief stint with NBC, Brees has been a guest analyst. He made weekly appearances on ESPN’s First Take beginning in September, and with Fox, he has appeared on Fox NFL Sunday, FS1’s The Herd, and Fox NFL Kickoff.

Sanchez has not appeared or been quoted publicly since he was indicted on assault charges following an altercation with a 69-year-old truck driver.

“Right now, I’m just focused on the recovery,” Sanchez told a CBS4 reporter in Indianapolis as he left jail on Oct. 12. “And I just wanted to thank the first responders, Eskenazi Hospital. . . . I just want to thank Dr. [Lindsey] Mossler, the surgeon. She saved my life, so I’m grateful for that. Sorry, I can’t answer all your questions.”

Sanchez has a jury trial set to begin on December 11.