Thief Raids Tom Brady’s NYC Card Shop and Steals $10k in Merch

Close to $10,000 in collectible baseball and Pokemon trading cards were snatched from a store in SoHo owned by NFL legend Tom Brady, cops said.

The NYC robbery happened on Oct. 20 just before noon at CardVault by Tom Brady on Lafayette Street with the miscreant being described as wearing a Yankees cap.

The NY Post reports when the suspect’s card was declined, he fudged with the tap-to-pay system to trick the employee into believing the transaction went through, authorities said.

He then calmly exited the outlet.

Police could not confirm what specific cards the shop lifter stole, and the store declined to comment, but police say he left with approximately $9,710 worth of baseball and Pokémon cards.

The store is part of a chain backed by the legendary NFL quarterback.

The lower Manhattan outlet that was allegedly hit only opened a few weeks beforehand, with Brady in attendance recently for its grand opening.

There are locations in Dallas, Chicago, East Hampton, East Rutherford, Boston, Foxborough, Mashantucket, and a location in the Mall of America in Minnesota opens this weekend.