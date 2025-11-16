A group of fathers in Maine are continuing their work to shield girls’ sports from transgender athletes.

Members of Maine Girl Dads hosted a drive-thru event in Brunswick on Saturday where people could quickly affix their signatures to an initiative to ban transgender athletes from participating in girls’ sports, WMTW reported.

The issue of so-called “transgender” athletes has been a major problem across the nation, with female athletes being forced to choose whether or not they will compete against biological males in their own sports.

The WMTW article noted the organizers behind Protect Girls’ Sports in Maine were also part of the recent signature drive.

“If the group gets 68,000 signatures by February, the initiative, ‘An Act to Designate School Sports Participation and Facilities by Sex,’ will go to voters in November 2026,” the outlet said.

In a video posted Thursday, a member of Maine Girl Dads said the initiative is “going amazing,” noting they had collected over 60,000 signatures:

Per the WMTW report, “The referendum would require all schools to designate sports teams, bathrooms and locker rooms by gender: male, female or co-ed.”

In February, President Donald Trump had a heated exchange with Gov. Janet Mills (D-ME) due to her defiance of his executive order protecting women’s sports, with the president calling her out during the Governors Working Session at the White House, Breitbart News reported at the time.

“You better comply because otherwise you’re not getting any federal funding,” he told her:

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi later announced a lawsuit against Maine regarding the transgender sports issue, according to Breitbart News.

The complaint read, “By prioritizing gender identity over biological reality, Maine’s policies deprive girl athletes of fair competition, deny them equal athletic opportunities, and expose them to heightened risks of physical injury and physiological harm.”

In October, three activists stripped to their underwear during a school board meeting in Maine to show their opposition of the district’s policy allowing transgender athletes to compete in female sports and enter into their spaces, according to Breitbart News.

According to the Maine Girl Dads website, the group “is a coalition of dads (8,000 of us and counting) that have banded together over a common cause — to protect the dignity, opportunity, and privacy of our daughters. Simply put, we want districts across Maine to re-institute sex-based policies in school & sport. No more males in female spaces nor sports.”