WATCH: Nebraska Basketball Player Chips Tooth After Being Punched in the Head During Game

Nebraska guard Connor Essegian seemed to suffer a cracked tooth during Thursday’s game after suffering a punch to the back of his head.

The injury came at the end of the first half of the Cornhuskers’ 84-72 win over New Mexico when Lobos player Deyton Albury seemed to target Essegian for a cheap shot, according to Fox News.

Video shows Essegian taking a shot to the back of the head before dropping to the floor. He is also seen covering his mouth with his hands.

WATCH:

“It looked like there was contact to his head, which is what they called it,” New Mexico coach Eric Olen said after the game. “That was a tough moment for us, losing Deyton like that, and that took the wind out of our sails, and we didn’t really finish the half.”

Albury was hit with a flagrant foul 2 and ejected from the game.

“Well, that was a first for me,” Essegian wrote in a post on X, showing a piece of tooth.

For his part, Albury posted an apology on his own social media.

“Lobo Nation, you deserve better than what I displayed tonight. Regardless of what led to my selfish decision, I put myself before the team during a time when I needed to demonstrate composure and leadership,” he wrote.

“My actions are not a reflection of our players, coaches, or the UNM basketball program,” he added. “I sincerely apologize to Coach Olen and the rest of the staff, my teammates, Lobo fans and supporters, especially the young kids who witnessed my foolish decision on a national TV stage.”