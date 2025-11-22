WATCH: Philly Area Schoolchildren Get Ready for Dallas by Punching Pics of Cowboys Players

The Philadelphia Eagles are preparing to take on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in a pivotal NFC East matchup. The children of the Philadelphia area are preparing as well, as it turns out, and it looks kind of scary.

Video from Fox 29 in Philadelphia shows schoolchildren hitting punching bags with pictures of Cowboys players on them.

The video was shot at an elementary school in Camden, New Jersey, not in Philadelphia. However, Camden is still Eagles country, obviously. The segment drew mixed reviews on social media, with some users finding it creative and others thinking it went too far.

“Means more here,” one fan wrote.

“Philly fans are on a whole nother level,” another observed.

“The irony here is that the school system is literally encouraging them to throw punches in the hallways of their schools at Cowboys players faces but would suspend them for doing that to another student,” a podcaster and Cowboys fan wrote. “Who signed off on this?”

Another fan found the video humorous. “This is so funny. Most schools out there are teaching kids sportsmanship and how they should respect the other team, even though they’re the competition. And Philly kids out here throwing haymakers at Dak’s face.”