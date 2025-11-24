On Monday, President Donald Trump jumped to his Truth Social account to praise Shedeur Sanders’ excellent NFL start, telling the world, “I told you so!”

The 23-year-old quarterback had a significant career highlight when he won his first game as a starter in the pros with a 24-10 victory over the Raiders.

Trump was exultant over Sanders’ big win and took to Truth Social to say, “Shedeur Sanders was GREAT. Wins first game, career start, as a pro (for Cleveland). Great Genes. I TOLD YOU SO!”

The former Colorado player went for 209 yards after completing 11-of-20 passes with a touchdown pass and one interception. And with that, he became “the first Browns rookie quarterback to win his first start since 1995,” Fox News reported.

Sanders was drafted by the Cleveland Browns this season in the fifth round, No. 144 overall, despite being a highly touted prospect after a successful season as quarterback for Colorado.

Many have bashed Sanders as “arrogant and entitled,” but that has led others to accuse critics and the NFL itself of being “racist.”

Indeed, Sanders’ own mother attacked her son’s critics and called criticism of her son “cancerous.”

Still, Sanders has had his supporters, too. His jersey briefly became the top-selling rookie jersey in May, as people rallied behind him.

