Knicks star Josh Hart has found himself in the headlines for the wrong reasons after a police report emerged revealing that his NYC hotel room had been burglarized in September, and that the crooks made off with nearly $200,000 in watches and jewelry.

According to the New York Post, Hart was staying at The Dominick Hotel on Spring Street near Varick Street in Soho, New York City. Reports indicate that the Knicks’ shooting guard left his hotel room on September 5 at some time around 12:30 p.m. He went with many of his high-end watches and jewelry secured in a duffel bag.

Upon his return an hour later, he saw that a watch case containing three timepieces and a bracelet was missing. Altogether, the value of the stolen goods came to $185,000.

However, Hart did not report the theft until three days after the fact.

Neither Hart nor hotel employees were able to provide police with an accurate description of the culprit, and no arrests have been made.

Hart’s burglary represents another in a string of heists that have targeted NBA players in recent months. In November, the home of Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was burglarized. And, in December of last year, Lakers forward Luka Doncic had $30,000 worth of jewelry stolen from his home in Dallas.