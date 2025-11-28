Missing Football Coach Travis Turner Scrubbed from High School Website After Child-Sex Allegations

The name of a missing football coach has been scrubbed from a Virginia high school’s website after police announced that the coach was under investigation for multiple counts of child pornography and soliciting a minor.

Travis Turner, the head coach at Union High School in Big Stone Gap, Virginia, disappeared sometime last week and has been officially declared missing, according to reports.

The 46-year-old coach disappeared in the middle of an undefeated season, and police had admitted that he was the subject of an “investigation,” the nature of which was not at first explained.

But now, officials have revealed that ten warrants have been issued in connection with the investigation into Turner. Five of the warrants cover possessing child pornography, and another five cover soliciting a minor via computer.

School officials now admit they were informed of the allegations and the investigation from the beginning.

Following the officials’ announcement of the investigation, the school has removed all mentions of coach Turner from its website, according to The New York Post.

Turner’s wife has refuted the charges against her missing husband.

“None of that is true. He’s a good dad and a good husband,” said Leslie Turner, 46.

