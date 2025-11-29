WATCH: Ryan Day, Sherrone Moore Derail Flag-Planting Attempt After Ohio State-Michigan Game

In his post-game comments, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said he wanted to win with “humility.” And he proved that in a big way.

Ohio State convincingly defeated Michigan 27-9 at “The Big House” in Ann Arbor. This victory avenged a bitter, controversial game between the two storied franchises last year and brought Michigan’s four-game win streak against the Buckeyes to an end.

Ryan Day and Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore met near midfield to shake hands and congratulate each other on a hard-fought game. But Day had more on his mind than just customary handshakes. Instead, he wanted to defuse another potentially violent flare-up on the field between the two teams.

Michigan players gathered at the “M” in the middle of the field to prevent Ohio State players from planting their flag on it as payback for last year, when the Wolverines planted their flag on the “Block O” at Ohio State’s stadium.

Day drew Moore’s attention to the crowd of players and said something needed to be done.

“Sherrone, if we don’t want a problem, we gotta get them [Michigan players] outta here,” Day said. I’m not gonna plant any flags, none of that.”

Moore complied, and Day, true to his word, had staffers turn back Buckeye players who approached the Michigan logo with a flag.

There are rarely feel-good stories that come out of the most intense, heated rivalry in all of college football. But seeing two opposing coaches join forces to restore sanity and prevent another mini-riot like the one last year in Columbus is a positive.