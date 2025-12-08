Green Bay Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon had a few choice words for his naysayers after his last-minute end-zone interception that helped the Pack steal the game from the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

Nixon was asked how it felt to catch the interception that turned the tide of the game and what he would say to the critics. He took the question head-on.

“I don’t care,” Nixon said, according to the Athletic’s Matt Schneidman. “I do this shit for me. Fuck everybody else. Excuse my language, but I am who I say I am, and I always tell myself that.”

Nixon’s interception flipped the game in the Packers’ favor and gave them a 28-21 win, pushing the Packers into first place in the NFC North.

The Packers will move on to battle the Denver Broncos, then the Bears again, and finally will host the Baltimore Ravens to end the regular season.

