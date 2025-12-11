An audio recording has been released of a police dispatcher sending officers to a woman’s home, who told them that Michigan Wolverines football coach Sherrone Moore was “stalking” her and had entered her home to attack her.

The dispatcher’s instructions to officers were based on a 911 call from the address of a woman in Ann Arbor, Michigan, who reportedly works for the school’s football department, according to TMZ.

In the recording, a police dispatcher reveals that the woman said that a man who invaded her house has been stalking her for months.

LISTEN:

It has been revealed that the address the police responded to was home to a woman who has been a longtime employee of the school and the executive assistant to the head coach. Coach Moore has since been fired for cause for having an inappropriate relationship with a fellow staffer.

It has not been revealed if the woman mentioned in the police radio call is the same person with whom Moore was accused of having an inappropriate relationship.

On Wednesday, it was reported that Moore was released from his job.

“Sherrone Moore has been terminated, with cause, effective immediately,” Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel said in a statement. “Following a university investigation, credible evidence was found that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. This conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and UM maintains zero tolerance for such behavior.’

Moore, 39, has a wife, Kelli, whom he married in 2015, and they have three daughters.

Moore, who took over as head coach after Jim Harbaugh resigned to take on the Los Angeles Chargers at the beginning of the 2024 season, was also arrested by the Pittsfield Township Police Department and charged with assault only a few hours after being fired.

The Wolverines went 8-5 in 2024 after Moore took over for Harbaugh and 9-3 during his first full year as head coach. He also served a two-game suspension in 2025 for his part in the sign-stealing scandal.

