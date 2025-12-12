Prosecutor: Sherrone Moore Grabbed Scissors, Told Mistress He Would Kill Himself: ‘My Blood Is on Your Hands’

The prosecutor in the case of former Michigan head football coach Sherrone Moore revealed chilling details of the accusations against the coach. Including that he “grabbed scissors” and threatened to make his former mistress watch as he killed himself.

The graphic details as well as the charges against the former coach were broadcast on Friday at Moore’s arraignment in Pittsfield Township (Ann Arbor). Prosecutor Kati Rezmierski laid out what she believes are the facts behind the case as well as the charges she plans to bring against Moore, which include: home invasion in the third degree, stalking, and breaking and entering.

Moore sat in a secluded side room, cuffed, in a white jump suit, while Rezmierski told the court about what reportedly led to the explosive encounter.

“Our victim broke up with the defendant on Monday morning,” the prosecutor began.

Moore’s mistress, has since been identified as Paige Shiver.

Rezmierski then went on to detail how Moore continued trying to contact Shiver, even after she had ended the relationship. After ignoring the repeated overtures from Moore, Shiver eventually went to administrators at Michigan and presented eviddence of their relationship in the form of past text messages and other communications.

That revelation led to Moore’s ouster on Wednesday afternoon, after Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel fired him for cause.

The prosecutor then detailed how Moore, after his termination, allegedly “barged his way” into Shiver’s apartment and “immediately” went in the kitchen where he grabbed “several butter knives” and a “pair of kitchen scissors,” and told Shiver “I am going to kill myself, I am going to make you watch. My blood is on your hands. You ruined my life. ”

Under Michigan law, home invasion in the third degree is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison and a $2,000 fine. Stalking is a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine. Breaking and entering violates this statute and is a misdemeanor punishable by up to 90 days in prison and a $500 fine.

Moore, 39, was arrested and booked into Washtenaw County Jail at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 10.

Police in Pittsfield Township sent officers to a location in their jurisdiction at 4:10 PM “for the purposes of investigating an alleged assault.” Officers reported taking a suspect into custody but did not reveal the person’s name.

“This incident does not appear to be random in nature, and there appears to be no ongoing threat to the community,” the statement from the Puttsfield Township police read. “The suspect was lodged at the Washtenaw County Jail pending review of charges by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor. At this time, the investigation is ongoing.”

The assault report arrived 30 minutes before Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel announced Moore’s firing.

Biff Poggi will serve as Michigan’s interim head coach.