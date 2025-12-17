‘A Punk Move’: Heisman Trophy Voter Rips Diego Pavia for ‘F All the Voters’ Rant

A voter for the 2025 Heisman Trophy award is calling Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia a “punk” for a social media post in which the player wrote, “F All the Voters” for those who voted against him in this year’s contest.

Right after losing the trophy to Indiana University quarterback Fernando Mendoza, Pavia took to his social media to attack the voters who gave Mendoza the nod.

Pavia soon posted an apology, saying his competitiveness got the better of him, and admitted that his “F All the voters” post was not a good idea.

But one of the voters who gave Mendoza the nod for the Heisman award was not satisfied, and in a post of his own, called Pavia a “punk” for his social media outburst.

Chase Goodbread, a Heisman voter and columnist for The Tuscaloosa News, wrote that Pavia’s attack on contest voters was “unsportsmanlike” and said Pavia’s post was “a punk move,” according to Newsweek.

“Had this been a 19-year-old Johnny Manziel — a Pavia confidant, by the way — an ‘F all the voters’ post on social media would’ve at least been less surprising, if no less classless. But after six years in college, you’d think Pavia would’ve signed up for at least one course in humility by now,” Goodbread wrote.

Pavia finished a very distant second place in the Heisman contest with 643 votes for Mendoza and only 189 votes for Pavia.

Perhaps worse, Pavia isn’t even considered a top college player and doesn’t appear on Kiper’s list of the top ten quarterbacks for the 2025 season.

