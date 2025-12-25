NFL Fans Blast Netflix’s ‘Wretched’ Christmas Day Broadcasts

The fans’ verdict is in, and it appears that among the NFL’s streaming partners, Netflix is by far the most unpopular.

The most common complaint over this year’s Christmas Day slate of games, Netflix’s second year streaming the NFL’s Christmas action, was an awkwardly timed interview of former players during the Commanders-Cowboys game.

Broadcasters Ian Eagle, Matt Ryan, and Nate Burleson hosted former Cowboy Emmitt Smith and former Redskin Clinton Portis via Zoom, while the game was being played.

This did not sit well with fans.

The fan complaints were by no means limited to the in-game interviews, however.

Many of this year’s fan complaints, particularly about buffering and picture quality, echo those made last year. This led many to believe that the network did not attempt to correct the technical issues. Fans were equally displeased with the NFL for not ensuring that Netflix corrected its problems of yesteryear.

Last May, Netflix and the NFL agreed to a three-year deal that gave the streaming giant the annual streaming rights to two regular-season contests on Christmas Day in Week 17.

Next year is the final year of the deal.