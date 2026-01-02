Golf Legend Phil Mickelson Rips California’s Massive Welfare Fraud

With so much focus on the welfare fraud going on in Minnesota, pro golf legend Phil Mickelson doesn’t want anyone to forget that the fraud is just as bad, if not worse, in California.

Responding to California Republican congressman Rep. Kevin Kiley, Mickelson jumped to his X account on Friday to take aim at Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom’s failures.

“No amount of tax can help CA until the fraud problem gets fixed. CA fraud makes MN look like amateurs,” Mickelson railed about his home state.

“Instead of stopping the fraud and theft and getting back the money, the plan is more taxes for already the highest taxed citizens in the country,” he continued.

In another post, he called for a moratorium on new taxes until the fraud is stopped, writing, “How about no new taxes until government gets rid of fraud. Until that happens, more taxes will only fund more fraud.”

In a fourth post, Mickelson slammed the Democrats for ignoring the massive fraud of taxpayer money because to clean it up would mean Republicans would win elections.

“The dilemma for all Democrats is if you stop the fraud, illegal immigration, and voter fraud in CA, then Republicans win CA and have a huge majority throughout the country. The Democrat party all but ends,” he wrote.

The president has also highlighted the fraud in California, and said, “There is more FRAUD in California than there is in Minnesota, if that is even possible. When you add in Election Fraud, then they are tied for first. Two Crooked Governors, two Crooked States!”

Instead of responding to the allegations, Newsom responded with name-calling.

“Donald Trump is a deranged, habitual liar whose relationship with reality ended years ago. This is not complicated. He spends his days posting whatever garbage his shriveled little brain can cough up — and [Fox News] dutifully treats it like the Lord’s scripture,” the extremist, left-wing governor said in his statement.

