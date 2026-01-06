Ex-MLB Star Lenny Dykstra Accused of Crack Cocaine Possession

Police in Pennsylvania say they found evidence of crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia in a car in which former Major League Baseball star Lenny Dykstra was a passenger during a New Year’s Day traffic stop.

A police report claims that when the car was pulled over, Dykstra opened the glove compartment to retrieve his ID, and an officer saw a “container holding suspected crack-cocaine/methamphetamine and a glass smoking device containing suspected drug residue,” TMZ Sports reported.

As a result, the 62-year-old Dykstra has been charged with misdemeanor possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Dykstra’s attorney, Matthew Blit, predicts that the former Mets player will be exonerated.

“We firmly assert that the alleged narcotics did not belong to Lenny, who is currently recovering from a serious stroke,” Blit said in a statement. “Lenny was not knowingly in possession of or under the influence of any narcotics on his person and was not taken into custody at the scene.”

“The driver was arrested and taken into custody at the scene and accused of 17 counts, including being under the influence. Not Lenny. Attorney Tom Mincer and our team remain steadfast in our commitment to absolving Lenny of all possession charges,” the attorney added.

Nicknamed “The Dude,” Dykstra was a member of the New York Mets in 1986 when the team won the World Series. Later, he was a member of the Philadelphia Phillies when they won a National League Pennant in 1993.

Despite his success on the field, Dykstra has a history of substance abuse.

In 2007, Dykstra admitted to using steroids during his career and has a concerning list of brushes with the law, along with a prison sentence.

In 2011, he filed for bankruptcy after being charged with grand theft auto. Then he pleaded guilty to bankruptcy fraud in 2012. He then served a prison sentence and was released the following year. And in 2018, he was charged with making a “terroristic threat” after he threatened to kill an Uber driver in New Jersey.

Police also found cocaine, MDMA, and marijuana in his bags, but a judge dismissed the evidence, ruling that the evidence was improperly seized. He ultimately pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and paid a $125 fine. The terror charges were then dropped.

Dykstra had a stroke in 2024, but has apparently recovered.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston