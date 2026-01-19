Bills’ Jordan Phillips Calls Sean McDermott’s Firing ‘Stupid, Sickening’

While fans and media mainly reacted with shock after learning of the Bills’ decision to part with longtime head coach Sean McDermott, some of the coach’s former players are reacting with outrage.

Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips laid into his own organization on Monday, characterizing the firing of McDermott as “stupid, sickening.”

“This shit here is so stupid, honestly sickening,” Phillips wrote on Instagram. “The best coach I’ve ever been around.”

Phillips didn’t just write a statement of support for McDermott. He also included facts to back up his case. The defensive lineman also included a graphic showing McDermott’s impressive win-loss record in Buffalo (106-58, including playoffs), as well as a stat showing the Bills ranked 5th in points scored and 3rd in points allowed during McDermott’s tenure.

Bills management will likely not look favorably upon Phillips’ harsh critique. However, he is an unrestricted free agent at the end of this year. So, it’s not likely to matter.