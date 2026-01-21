‘Raging’ MLB Owners to ‘100%’ Push for Salary Cap After Dodgers Acquire Kyle Tucker

Several Major League Baseball (MLB) owners will reportedly push for a salary cap in retaliation for the Los Angeles Dodgers acquiring Kyle Tucker.

The Dodgers signed Tucker to a four-year, $240 million deal last week. The $60 million average annual value is the second-largest in MLB history, behind only Shohei Ohtani’s 10-year, $700 million deal. But Ohtani has a massive chunk of his contract deferred, so Tucker’s deal is effectively the most expensive in MLB history. The Dodgers, World Series champions in back-to-back seasons, are projected to have a payroll larger than $413 million in 2026. That is actually slightly down from last season, but it’s still the largest payroll in the league by far. Only three other teams — the New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies and Toronto Blue Jays — are projected to be over $300 million.

A source told The Athletic that the team owners will be pursuing a “cap no matter what it takes.”

To compare payrolls, the Cleveland Guardians, Tampa Bay Rays, and Miami Marlins have projected payrolls ranging between $100 million and $120 million, while half of “MLB’s clubs will spend less than $200 million next season.”

According to The Athletic, a salary cap proposal “has seemed likely for more than a year now, but many in the industry expected a Tucker signing would galvanize owners.”

“Two other ownership sources took a softer approach, positioning the Tucker deal as validation of their longstanding positions: that revenue and payroll disparity in baseball need change,” it noted

“It would take at least eight owners of 30 to effectively hold up a labor deal, but when it comes to a cap, internal politics will not be the owners’ biggest hurdle. Players have historically been willing to miss many games to avoid a cap system,” it added.

“We just completed one of the greatest seasons in MLB history, with unprecedented fan interest and revenues,” union head Tony Clark said in a statement. “While the free-agent market is far from over, it is gratifying to see players at all levels being rewarded for their incredible accomplishments by those clubs that are trying to win without excuses.”

