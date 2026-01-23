Former NFL Player Kevin Johnson Killed at Los Angeles Homeless Encampment

Former Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Kevin Johnson was found dead in a Los Angeles homeless encampment on Wednesday.

He was 55 years old.

Police found Johnson after responding to a report of an unconscious man. The former player was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner’s report listed the cause of death as “blunt head trauma” and “stab wounds,” and the manner of death was ruled a homicide, according to L.A. County Medical Examiner records.

Authorities believe Johnson was living at the encampment and are searching for anyone who has information about the events that led to his death.

Those who knew Johnson best attribute his homelessness to a variety of health issues he faced in his middle years.

“He was my best friend. I was best man at his wedding… Great guy, fun-loving. The community is going to miss him,” Bruce Todd said via ABC7 Eyewitness News in Los Angeles.

Johnson played for the Eagles and the Raiders from 1995 to 1997. After his NFL days, he played in the Arena Football League for the Orlando Predators and L.A. Avengers.