Shedeur Sanders Reportedly Added to NFL Pro Bowl Roster After Rookie Season with Browns

Despite appearing in only eight games and amassing a mere 3-4 record as a starter, Browns rookie QB Shedeur Sanders is headed to the Pro Bowl, NFL Insider Jordan Schultz reports.

Sanders, 23, threw for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

If you’re thinking to yourself that it must be rare for a Browns quarterback to make the Pro Bowl due to the team’s longstanding run of futility, you’d be right. Sanders is the first Browns QB to make a Pro Bowl since Derek Anderson in 2008.

Now, Sanders was not voted onto the AFC Pro Bowl roster. He is being added as a replacement. The original three quarterbacks selected were Drake Maye, Justin Herbert, and Josh Allen. After the Patriots’ victory in the AFC Championship Game, Maye will no longer be able to play in the Pro Bowl.

As for Allen and Herbert, both suffered injuries in their final playoff games, so further replacement players could be named.