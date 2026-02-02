Bay Area Rocked by Earthquake as Super Bowl Week Commences

Extreme weather is not typically a concern for sporting events in the Bay Area. Extreme and potentially catastrophic natural events, on the other hand, that’s a different story.

On Monday morning, several earthquakes, including a 4.2-magnitude quake, hit the Bay Area as fans and media prepared for Sunday’s Super Bowl at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

The quakes occurred in the San Ramon area, not far from the site of Super Bowl LX.

The USGS said the tremors began at 6:27 am local time and continued for roughly 90 minutes. In all, 12 different quakes were registered.

“An earthquake occurred within the area serviced by BART,” Bay Area Rapid Transit said in an announcement. “Trains are running at reduced speeds while we complete safety track inspections. Please expect residual delays of up to 20 minutes systemwide.”

No injuries or significant property damage were reported.

The Patriots and the Seahawks were in the area when the quakes hit, having arrived Sunday evening.

This year’s Super Bowl will be a rematch between Seattle and New England. The first time the two met in the NFL’s biggest game was just over 11 years ago, a game that ended in a Patriots victory after New England QB Malcolm Butler intercepted a pass at the goal line and sealed the win, 28-24.